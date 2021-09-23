People s United Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $6,133,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.