Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

PRLD stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.