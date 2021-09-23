NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

