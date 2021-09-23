Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.14% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $167,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $60.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

