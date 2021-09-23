Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,226,480 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,668 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $161,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.