MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,879.49 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $986.83 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,767.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,577.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37,589.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

