NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

