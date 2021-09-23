VouchForMe Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $259,161.53 and $113.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00126364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00045137 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

