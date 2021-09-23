The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,425 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 154,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 42,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

