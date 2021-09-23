Tutti Frutti Market Capitalization Tops $74,275.70 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market capitalization of $74,275.70 and $5,857.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00126364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00012480 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00045137 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

