Capital One Financial Weighs in on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

