Oppenheimer Comments on Portage Biotech Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Portage Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTG. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

PRTG stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.38 million and a PE ratio of -15.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

