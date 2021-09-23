HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.39

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.39 and traded as high as $169.96. HOYA shares last traded at $169.55, with a volume of 15,925 shares traded.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.63. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.