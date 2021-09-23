Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Oshkosh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE:OSK opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.