JustInvest LLC Purchases 4,129 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Shares of CMA opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.