17,459 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,788,769 shares of company stock worth $136,984,635. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

