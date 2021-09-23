Financial Advisory Group Purchases 207 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $298.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.20 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

