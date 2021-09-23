Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 31.1% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

