Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALEC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.
Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Alector Company Profile
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
