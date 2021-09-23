Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALEC opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth $80,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.