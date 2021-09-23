DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $858,500.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $217.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion and a PE ratio of -29.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.65.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

