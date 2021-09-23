Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod Sells 40,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00.

Shares of FND opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day moving average of $108.81.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 480,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 466,529 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

