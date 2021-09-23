Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,797. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,672,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

