CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,252 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total transaction of $1,845,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52.

CRWD stock opened at $259.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of -313.08 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.