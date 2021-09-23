ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 351,070 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

ZI stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.