Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.49 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 194,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSB stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

