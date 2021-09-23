Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,868 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBSTU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000.

OTCMKTS NBSTU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

