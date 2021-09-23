150,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,985,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,493,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,077,000.

Shares of COVAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

