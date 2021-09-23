Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 199,998 New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.47% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVSA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,069,000.

Shares of NVSA stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

