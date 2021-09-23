Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.94 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNL. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $7,228,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000.

Kernel Group stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

