Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 200,000 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.28% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.