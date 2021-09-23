USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of USNA opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

