USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of USNA opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.67.
In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
