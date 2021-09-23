Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Saputo in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Desjardins has a “NA” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$33.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.37.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

