Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,021,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

