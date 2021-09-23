Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valvoline Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

VVV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $38,829,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

