BeyondSpring Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeyondSpring in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYSI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $15.15 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $592.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $62,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

