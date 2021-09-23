FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Cut by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

ITRG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

