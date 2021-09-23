abrdn plc Sells 1,722 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $475.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

