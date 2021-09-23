Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in UGI were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,195,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 172,148 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

