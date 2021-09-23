Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.20

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $7.37. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 93,340 shares traded.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 4.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 156,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

