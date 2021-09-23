M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $716.63

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.63 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 808 ($10.56). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 34,914 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £441.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 717.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. M.P. Evans Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

