United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,000.18

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,000.18 ($13.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,040.50 ($13.59). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.55), with a volume of 1,739,496 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,058.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.