United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,000.18

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2021

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,000.18 ($13.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,040.50 ($13.59). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.55), with a volume of 1,739,496 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,058.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,000.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

