TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.30

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.30 and traded as high as C$28.92. TELUS shares last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 2,472,129 shares.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The company has a market cap of C$39.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.31.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2566906 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

