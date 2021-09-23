Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JBT opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $160.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.