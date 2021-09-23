Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 4,941 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,968,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Denny’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

