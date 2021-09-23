Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $348.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

