Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 473 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

