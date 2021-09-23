Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

