Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

