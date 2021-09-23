Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ferrari by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $19,633,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 205.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.18.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $215.84 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

