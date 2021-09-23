NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $291.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

